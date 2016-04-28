* Q1 GDP increases 0.5 pct vs est 0.7 pct
* Weekly jobless claims also rise
* Facebook jumps more than 10 pct to record high
* Indexes down: Dow 0.50 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 28 Wall Street opened lower on Thursday
after the Bank of Japan stunned markets by holding off from
expanding monetary stimulus, showing yet again how vulnerable
markets are to central bank decisions.
The BOJ's decision to hold steady in the face of soft global
demand and a rise in the yen was particularly jarring for
markets after media reports that the central bank wanted to go
deeper into negative interest rates.
The BOJ's decision comes a day after the U.S. Federal
Reserve decided to hold steady on rates and after fears eased
that the Fed would signal a rise in June.
While the labor market continues to gain strength, inflation
remains below the central bank's 2 percent target.
"We would not expect the Bank of Japan's decision to have a
sustainable, lasting impact on the U.S., but we do think that it
is yet another illustration of the power that central banks have
upon the markets," said Erik Wytenus, global investment
specialist at J.P Morgan Private Bank in Palm Beach, Florida.
"It has been over half a decade now where central banks are
really the most important factor in capital markets."
Data on Thursday showed that U.S. economic growth braked
sharply to its slowest pace in two years as consumer spending
softened. Gross domestic product increased at a 0.5 percent,
below the 0.7 percent increase expected by economists polled by
Reuters.
Another piece of data showed that the number of Americans
filing for unemployment benefits had risen to 257,000 last week
from 247,000 the week before, but the underlying trend remained
consistent with tightening labor market conditions.
At 9:39 a.m. ET (1329 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 89.75 points, or 0.5 percent, at 17,951.8, the
S&P 500 was down 6.38 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,088.77
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.53 points, or 0.01
percent, at 4,862.61.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
materials index's 1.08 percent fall leading the
decliners. DuPont and Dow fell 1.5 percent,
weighing the most on the sector.
The tech sector was the lone gainer, boosted by
Facebook, which jumped more than 10 percent to open at a
record $119.94, a day after the company's revenue rose 50
percent.
With the S&P 500 less than 2 percent away from its record
high, traders are struggling to find fresh catalysts to send the
index above that mark.
First-quarter corporate earnings are expected to fall 6.9
percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Domino's Pizza fell 9.2 percent to $121.15 after its
results missed estimates.
St. Jude Medical soared 25.1 percent to $77.47 after
Abbott Laboratories said it agreed to buy the medical
device maker for $25 billion. Abbott was down 7.3 percent at
$40.66.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,824 to 772. On the Nasdaq, 1,537 issues fell and 696 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 8 new 52-week highs and 1 new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 9 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)