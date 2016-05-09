May 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday after Friday's lackluster U.S. jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve will raise rates just once this year and as oil prices surrendered early gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.28 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,727.35, the S&P 500 was down 0.43 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,056.71 and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.03 points, or 0.02 percent, at 4,735.13. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)