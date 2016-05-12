US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as a rise in oil prices boosted energy companies.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.48 points, or 0.28 percent, at 17,760.6.
The S&P 500 was higher 6.56 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,071.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.20 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,778.89. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
