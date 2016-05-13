May 13 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday as a drop in oil prices was offset by strong April retail sales data that suggested an economy recovery was gaining traction.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.55 points, or 0.09 percent, at 17,704.95.

The S&P 500 was down 2.44 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,061.67.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 6.40 points, or 0.14 percent, at 4,730.93. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)