May 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as oil prices rose nearly 3 percent amid output disruptions in Nigeria and after Goldman Sachs said it was more positive about the oil market.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.77 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,544.09, the S&P 500 was up 1.83 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,048.44 and the Nasdaq composite was up 11.39 points, or 0.24 percent, at 4,729.06. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)