US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as oil prices rose nearly 3 percent amid output disruptions in Nigeria and after Goldman Sachs said it was more positive about the oil market.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.77 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,544.09, the S&P 500 was up 1.83 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,048.44 and the Nasdaq composite was up 11.39 points, or 0.24 percent, at 4,729.06. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.