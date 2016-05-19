* Wal-Mart surges as results beat estimates
* Fed minutes suggest possibility of June rate hike
* NY Fed's Dudley says June, July hike "reasonable"
* Indexes down: Dow 0.86 pct, S&P 0.84 pct, Nasdaq 1.06 pct
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya Agrawal
May 19 The S&P 500 and Dow touched two-month
lows on Thursday, a day after hawkish comments from the Federal
Reserve suggested interest rates could be hiked as early as
June.
Minutes of the Fed's April meeting, released on Wednesday,
caught the market by surprise as they showed that most
policymakers thought a June rate hike was appropriate, given
continued improvement in the U.S. economy.
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday that
June is definitely a "live" meeting and that a rate hike in June
or July is a reasonable expectation.
"We are on track to satisfy a lot of the conditions" for a
rate increase, said Dudley, a voting member of the central
bank's policy setting committee. The Fed meets on June 14-15.
Prices for contracts on the Fed funds rate implied investors
saw a 26 percent chance of a June rate increase, up from 19
percent before the minutes were released, according to CME
Group.
Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
aid fell from a 14-month high last week, the latest sign the
economy was picking up speed in the second quarter.
"The main driver of what's going on, is the Fed. The market
had believed that there may be one rate hike and certainly they
had taken June off the table," said Ernie Cecilia, chief
investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust.
"I think that (the market) had become complacent."
At 12:50 p.m. ET (1650 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 150.21 points, or 0.86 percent, at
17,376.41, the S&P 500 was down 17.17 points, or 0.84
percent, at 2,030.46 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
50.31 points, or 1.06 percent, at 4,688.81.
Crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday as the
dollar's surge on rate hike expectations drove players from the
oil market.
The dollar index jumped to a two-month high against a
basket of major currencies.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
industrials index's 1.7 percent fall leading the
decliners.
General Electric's 1.3 percent fall was the biggest
drag on the index on which only two stocks were up.
Dow component Wal-Mart's shares surged 9 percent to
$68.71 after the retailer reported first-quarter results that
beat analysts' estimates.
Cisco Systems was up 3.2 percent at $27.57 after
the network equipment maker reported better-than-expected
results.
Monsanto was up 5 percent at $102.03 after
disclosing German group Bayer has made an unsolicited takeover
proposal.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,406 to 578. On the Nasdaq, 2,082 issues fell and 612 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 5 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 66 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Don Sebastian)