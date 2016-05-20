May 20 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as investors digested the possibility of a June rate hike, a day after the S&P 500 fell to its lowest in two months.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.75 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,466.15, the S&P 500 gained 5.09 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,045.13 and the Nasdaq composite added 18.53 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,731.07. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)