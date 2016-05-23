* Futures down: Dow 27 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 23 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Monday as oil prices fell and investors awaited
speeches by Federal Reserve officials this week for clues on the
timing of the next rate increase.
* Brent oil prices fell for a fourth consecutive session on
Monday after Iran insisted it would not freeze crude output,
returning investor attention to a global glut.
* The S&P 500 eked out gains last week after three straight
weeks of losses, while the Nasdaq snapped a four-week losing
streak on Friday. Despite gains, the Dow ended its fourth
consecutive week in the red.
* The Fed surprised investors last week when its minutes
opened the door to a rate increase in June, roiling financial
markets.
* The probability for a June rate hike rose to 30 percent on
Friday from about 4 percent at the start of the week, according
to CME Group's FedWatch site. Futures markets are now predicting
two rate increases this year, compared with one as recently as
last week.
* The S&P is marginally positive for 2016. The benchmark
index, which has rebounded 13 percent off their February lows,
has remained little changed in recent weeks amid mixed corporate
earnings and economic data.
* A relatively tight labor market in the United States may
put upward pressure on inflation, raising the case for higher
interest rates, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James
Bullard said on Monday.
* San Francisco Fed President John Williams gives a
presentation before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York
at 8 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).
* Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker speaks on the
economic outlook in Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m. ET.
* Financial data firm Markit releases its preliminary U.S.
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, which is expected to
have edged higher to 51.0 in May from a final reading of 50.8 in
April. The data is due at 9:45 a.m. ET.
* Monsanto rose 8.85 percent to $110.30 in premarket
trading after German drugs and crop chemicals group Bayer
offered to buy U.S. seeds company for $62 billion in
cash.
* Xenoport soared 59.1 percent to $7 after the
company said Arbor Pharmaceuticals will acquire the company.
Futures snapshot at 7:03 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.16
percent, with 168,232 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 23,452 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 27 points, or 0.15 percent,
with 27,068 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)