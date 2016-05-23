* Fed's John Williams sees 2-3 rate hikes in 2016
* Yellen to speak later in the week
* Monsanto jumps after Bayer's $62 bln buyout offer
* Indexes: Dow up 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up
0.15 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 23 The S&P 500 and Dow trimmed gains and
were little changed in early afternoon trading on Monday, while
a bounce in Apple's stock kept the Nasdaq in positive territory.
The benchmark Philadelphia SE Semiconductors Index
was up 1 percent, following a 3.2 percent rise on Friday, after
a report that the iPhone maker had asked its suppliers to
prepare 72-78 million units, above the market's expectation of
65 million units.
Apple's shares rose 1.44 percent to $96.58.
However, oil slid as Iran vowed to ramp up output and rig
reductions paused in the United States, pulling down oil major
Exxon by 0.6 percent.
Investors are awaiting speeches by several U.S. Federal
Reserve officials this week for further clues on the trajectory
of rate hikes, with Fed Chair Janet Yellen set to speak on
Friday.
The Fed surprised investors when the central bank's minutes
released last week opened the door to a rate hike in June,
roiling financial markets.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams and his St. Louis
counterpart, James Bullard, took a hawkish stance in separate
appearances on Monday, hinting at more than one rate hike this
year.
The probability for a June rate hike rose to 30 percent on
Friday from about 4 percent at the start of the week, according
to CME Group's FedWatch site.
"The market will be pretty range bound till we get a better
sense of what's happening with the Fed," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"Right now, we're getting a lot of cross currents from the
central bank and investors are looking for more direction with
Yellen speaking on Friday."
At 12:36 p.m. ET (1636 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 12.06 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,513, the S&P
500 was down 1 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,051.32 and
the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.34 points, or 0.15
percent, at 4,776.89.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the telecom
index's 0.46 percent fall leading the decliners.
The materials sector's 1.41 percent rise led the
advancers, boosted by Monsanto's 5.6 percent jump. The
U.S. seeds company received a $62 billion takeover offer from
German drugs and crop chemicals group Bayer.
Tribune Publishing fell 16.2 percent to $11.92
after it rejected Gannett's latest takeover offer.
Gannett was down 1.1 percent at $15.94.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,490
to 1,417. On the Nasdaq, 1,497 issues rose and 1,209 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 16 new lows.
Reporting by Tanya Agrawal