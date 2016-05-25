* Futures rise: Dow 60 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 18.50 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 25 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Wednesday, mirroring global equities, as oil prices rose and
investors got more comfortable with the prospect of interest
rate hike as early as this summer.
* Easing concerns over several major global risks helped
stock markets worldwide rise robustly for a second day. Traders
say several polls show Britain will vote strongly to stay in the
European Union.
* Euro zone finance ministers agreed with Greece and the
International Monetary Fund on a deal that will address Athens'
requests for debt relief.
* Oil rose towards $50 a barrel on Wednesday for the first
time in seven months, driven by expectations that shrinking
supply will help erode any overhang of unwanted crude.
* U.S. stocks surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday and the
Nasdaq had its strongest day in three months.
* So far in 2016, the S&P 500 is up about 2 percent and the
Nasdaq is down 3 percent.
* Traders are now pricing in a 37.5 percent chance for a
June rate hike, up from just 4 percent last week, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Fed speakers scheduled to speak later on Wednesday include
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker,
Minneapolis Fed Chief Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed Chief Robert
Kaplan.
* Shares of Computer Sciences soared 24.8 percent to
$44.49 in premarket trading after Hewlett Packard Enterprise
said it would spin off and merge its struggling IT
services business with the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
was up 9.8 percent at $17.85.
* Tiffany fell 4.4 percent to $61.05 after reporting
its steepest sales drop in six quarters and forecasting a fall
in its full-year profit.
* Sarepta Therapeutics jumped 15.2 percent to
$21.25 after the FDA delayed its decision on the company's
muscle-wasting drug.
* Apparel retailer Express slumped 15.8 percent to
$13.50 after its results missed expectations.
Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET (1109 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.35
percent, with 169,549 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18.5 points, or 0.42
percent, on volume of 21,027 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 60 points, or 0.34 percent,
with 21,224 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)