* Oil prices edge toward $50/barrel
* Tiffany falls after reporting steepest sales drop in 7 yrs
* Computer Sciences jumps after Hewlett Packard Enterprise
deal
* Futures rise: Dow 68 pts, S&P 8.5 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 25 Wall Street looked set to open higher on
Wednesday, extending gains from Tuesday, as oil prices rose and
investors got more comfortable with the prospect of an interest
rate hike as early as this summer.
Oil rose towards $50 a barrel on Wednesday for the first
time in seven months on expectations of shrinking supply due to
well fires in Canada and other disruptions.
Comments from policymakers in recent days have raised
expectations of a rate hike in June, much sooner than previously
thought.
"We've had some good economic data and investors are coming
around to the fact that higher rates in a small measured dose
isn't the end of the world, but is a measure of confidence in
the economy," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Traders are now pricing in a 37.5 percent chance for a June
rate hike, up from just 4 percent last week, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.41 percent,
with 195,306 contracts traded at 8:41 a.m. ET (1241 GMT). Nasdaq
100 e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.49 percent, on volume
of 24,570 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 68 points, or
0.38 percent, with 24,190 contracts changing hands.
So far in 2016, the S&P 500 is up about 2 percent, while the
Nasdaq is down 3 percent.
Wall Street surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday and the
Nasdaq had its strongest day in three months.
Fed speakers scheduled to speak later on Wednesday include
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker,
Minneapolis Fed Chief Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed Chief Robert
Kaplan.
Easing concerns over several major global risks helped stock
markets worldwide rise robustly for a second day.
Traders say several polls show Britain will vote strongly to
stay in the European Union, while Euro zone finance ministers
agreed with Greece and the International Monetary Fund on a deal
that will address Athens' requests for debt relief.
Shares of Computer Sciences soared 31.3 percent to
$46.82 in premarket trading after Hewlett Packard Enterprise
said it would spin off and merge its struggling IT
services business with the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
was up 11.7 percent at $18.15.
Tiffany fell 3.5 percent to $61.60 after reporting
its steepest sales drop since the peak of the financial crisis.
Sarepta Therapeutics jumped 21.2 percent to $22.46
after the FDA delayed its decision on the company's
muscle-wasting drug.
Apparel retailer Express slumped 15.4 percent to
$13.60 after its results missed expectations.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)