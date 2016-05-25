* Oil prices edge towards $50/barrel
* Alibaba falls after SEC launches investigation
* Computer Sciences jumps after Hewlett Packard Enterprise
deal
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.92 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 0.86 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 25 Wall Street was higher in afternoon
trading on Wednesday, extending gains from Tuesday as oil prices
rose and investors became more comfortable with the prospect of
an interest rate hike as early as next month.
The S&P financial index was up 0.95 percent, after
hitting its highest this year in morning trading. Bank of
America, JPMorgan and Citigroup were up
between 1.5 and 2 percent.
Comments from policymakers in recent days and upbeat U.S.
economic data have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve
could pull the trigger on a rate increase much sooner than
previously thought.
Traders are now pricing in a 38 percent chance for a rate
hike in June and 45 percent in July, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool.
The Fed last raised its key interest rate in December by
quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25 and 0.5 percent.
"Wall Street is getting a little bit more comfortable with a
hike and knowing that the sun will rise even after the Fed hikes
rates," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago.
"The recent economic data suggests that the economy is
better, but continues to be uneven."
Energy shares rose as oil prices hovered near $50 a barrel
for the first time in seven months on expectations of shrinking
supply. Chevron was up 1.21 percent.
At 13:15 p.m. ET (1715 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 163.74 points, or 0.92 percent, at 17,869.79, the
S&P 500 index was up 16.89 points, or 0.81 percent, at
2,092.95 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 42.03
points, or 0.86 percent, at 4,903.08.
The gains were broad-based, with nine of the 10 major S&P
sectors trading higher.
The S&P 500, which has risen about 15 percent since its
February lows, is up about 2 percent for the year.
Shares of Computer Sciences soared 34.5 percent to
$47.90 after Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it would
spin off and merge its struggling IT services business with the
company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was up 9.1 percent at
$17.73.
Alibaba Group was down 4.7 percent at $77.34 after
the company said it was being investigated by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission over whether its accounting
practices violated any federal laws. Yahoo, in which
Alibaba own a stake, was down 2.8 percent at $36.49.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,047
to 895. On the Nasdaq, 1,852 issues rose and 891 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 34 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 84 new highs and 15 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)