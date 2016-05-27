May 27 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday as investors' focus turned to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for further clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.51 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,834.8, the S&P 500 index gained 1.57 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,091.67 and the Nasdaq composite index added 2.83 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,904.59. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)