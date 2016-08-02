BRIEF-Southern Petrochemical Industries to issue 6.1 mln shares, 2.4 mln preference shares to SPIC
May 19 Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd:
Aug 2 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a host of earnings reports and economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.59 points, or 0.16 percent, at 18,374.92, the S&P 500 was down 3.68 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,167.16 and the Nasdaq composite was down 10.67 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,173.52. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 19 Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd:
May 19 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.51 percent, or a net 5.98 million, in March to reach 1.17 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3 273.6 Vodafone India