* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 3 U.S. stock index futures were lower ahead
of a raft of corporate results and data, including a report on
private-sector hiring.
* Futures were also pressured by U.S. crude prices, which
remained below $40 per barrel amid oversupply fears.
* The ADP national employment report is expected to show
that hiring in the private sector fell by 2,000 in July to
170,000 from the previous month. The report, which is seen as a
precursor to the more comprehensive jobs data on Friday, is
expected at 8:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT).
* If the labor market is able to build on its recent
strength, it could make the case for the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates later this year.
* A report from the Institute of Supply Management is likely
to show that its non-manufacturing index slipped to 56.0 in July
from 56.5 in June. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
* Wall Street edged lower on Tuesday after weak auto sales
and disappointing economic data spurred worries about the growth
of the U.S. economy.
* Investors are also parsing company earnings to gauge the
health of the U.S. economy. Of the 353 S&P 500 companies that
have reported earnings so far, 71 percent have beaten analysts'
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Time Warner shares rose 1.7 percent after the
company said it would become a 10 percent owner of streaming TV
service Hulu and raised its full-year earnings forecast.
* Biogen fell nearly 2 percent to $324.50 in light
premarket trading, after The Wall Street Journal reported that
the biotech company had drawn takeover interest from drug
companies including Merck and Allergan.
* Western Digital dropped 4 percent and was the top
loser among S&P components after Goldman Sachs cut it to "sell"
from "neutral".
* Electronic Arts fell 2.5 percent after its sales
forecast missed analysts' estimates.
* Tesla and Twenty-First Century Fox are
scheduled to report after the bell.
Futures snapshot at 6:52 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 32 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 19,078 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.19
percent, with 148,451 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.19
percent, on volume of 18,841 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)