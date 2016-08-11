* Weekly jobless claims fall to 266,000 from 269,000
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 11 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Thursday as strong labor market data and upbeat corporate
earnings reports buoyed investor sentiment about U.S. economic
growth.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits
slipped by 3,000 last week to 266,000 from the week earlier,
continuing a trend of being below the 300,000 mark for the 75th
consecutive week.
The data follows a set of robust labor market reports
including last week's monthly payrolls numbers.
Kohl's kicked off the two-day earnings run of
department store chains. The company's shares rose 9.5 percent
to $41.65 premarket after its quarterly profit beat estimates.
Macy's shares soared 11 percent after the department
store operator reported a smaller-than-expected drop in
quarterly comparable store sales and said it would close 100
stores.
Nordstrom rose 5.6 percent in the run-up to the
results after market closes, while J.C. Penney, which
reports on Friday, was up 5 percent.
Alibaba rose 4.8 percent after the Chinese
e-commerce giant posted a 59 percent jump in quarterly revenue.
Yahoo, which owns a stake in Alibaba, rose 3.4 percent.
"It's certainly hard to fight the recent trend, which has
been a better appetite for risk and I don't see anything to
upset things," said Mark Heppenstall, CIO of Penn Mutual Asset
Management. "It seems stocks are a better long-term investment
at this point."
Better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and a set of
strong economic data have pushed the S&P 500 to a series of
record intraday highs since July.
However, a 2 percent drop in oil prices on Wednesday pulled
Wall Street away from record levels. U.S. crude was hovering
near the $40 mark in choppy trading, causing some nervousness
among investors on Thursday.
Dow e-minis were up 54 points, or 0.29 percent at
8:26 a.m. ET (1226 GMT), with 14,739 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 133,784 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.22
percent, on volume of 15,121 contracts.18,134
No Federal Reserve official is expected to speak this week,
but investors are awaiting Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at
the Jackson Hole conference on Aug. 26.
Valeant fell 6 percent in heavy trading after the
Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. federal prosecutors had
opened a criminal investigation on the drugmaker.
Shake Shack dropped 7 percent to $38 after the
company's quarterly comparable-sales growth slowed more than
expected.
