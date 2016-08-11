(Adds dropped word to clarify number of Americans applying for
unemployment benefits, paragraph 12)
* Weekly jobless claims fall to 266,000 from 269,000
* Alibaba jumps as revenue soars
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 11 U.S. stock indexes came at shouting
distance from their record highs as strong results from
department store chains and robust labor market data buoyed
investor sentiment about economic growth.
Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent, supporting the rally,
after the International Energy Agency forecast crude markets
would rebalance in the next few months.
Strong earnings from Macy's and Kohl's kicked
off the two-day department store chains' earnings on a positive
note.
Macy's shares soared more than 15 percent after the
department store operator reported a smaller-than-expected drop
in quarterly comparable-store sales and said it would close 100
stores.
Kohl's shares rose 14 percent after its quarterly
profit beat estimates.
The rally in department stores' shares pushed up the S&P
500's consumer discretionary index 0.87 percent.
Nordstrom rose 6.4 percent in the run-up to the
results after market closes, while J.C. Penney, which
reports on Friday, was up 8 percent.
Macy's was the top percentage gainer on the S&P 500,
followed by Kohl's and Nordstrom.
"It looks like U.S. markets are going to go higher until my
daughter graduates, and she's only 3 years old," said Erik
Wytenus, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private
Bank in Palm Beach Florida.
While economic data has been solid, people are calling the
movement an "unloved rally", Wytenus said.
Better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and a set of
strong economic data have helped the S&P 500 to break its record
intraday highs 11 times since early July.
Robust data continued on Thursday, with a report that showed
the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell
to 266,000 from 269,000 the week earlier, continuing a trend of
being below the 300,000 mark for the 75th consecutive week.
At 10:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 111.01 points, or 0.6 percent, at
18,606.67.
The S&P 500 was up 9.41 points, or 0.43 percent, at
2,184.9.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 18.21 points, or 0.35
percent, at 5,222.79.
Alibaba rose 5 percent after the Chinese e-commerce
giant posted a 59 percent jump in quarterly revenue. Yahoo
, which owns a stake in Alibaba, rose 3.4 percent.
Valeant fell 7 percent after the Wall Street Journal
reported that U.S. federal prosecutors had opened a criminal
investigation on the drugmaker.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,861
to 986. On the Nasdaq, 1,624 issues rose and 972 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 25 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 64 new highs and 24 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)