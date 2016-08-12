* Futures up: Dow 9 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 12 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday, a day after all three main indexes closed at
record highs for the first time since 1999.
* Strong department store earnings, coupled with a sharp
rise in oil prices and robust labor market data, were major
catalysts for Thursday's rally.
* The S&P 500 index has notched 14 record highs since July,
but analysts have expressed skepticism over the length of the
rally in what is traditionally a low-volume period.
* * J.C. Penney shares fell 1.4 percent in premarket
trading after the department store chain operator reported
quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates.
* A report by the U.S. Labor Department is expected to show
that producer price index edged up 0.1 percent in July, after
rising 0.5 percent in June. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1230 GMT).
* Retail sales likely rose 0.4 percent in July after a 0.6
percent increase in June, a report is expected to show. The data
is also due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* Oil touched $46 per barrel for the first time in three
weeks on the prospects of exporters working out ways to prop up
the market.
* Nvidia rose 4.7 percent to $62.50 in premarket
trading after the chipmaker reported its fastest quarterly sales
growth in nearly five years. The stock was the top percentage
gainer among S&P companies.
* Endo International 3.4 percent to $23.79 after
Mizuho raised rating to "buy" from 'neutral".
Futures snapshot at 6:54 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 9,761 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 82,975 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.03
percent, on volume of 8,274 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)