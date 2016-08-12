* Futures up: Dow 9 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Aug 12 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, a day after all three main indexes closed at record highs for the first time since 1999.

* Strong department store earnings, coupled with a sharp rise in oil prices and robust labor market data, were major catalysts for Thursday's rally.

* The S&P 500 index has notched 14 record highs since July, but analysts have expressed skepticism over the length of the rally in what is traditionally a low-volume period.

* * J.C. Penney shares fell 1.4 percent in premarket trading after the department store chain operator reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates.

* A report by the U.S. Labor Department is expected to show that producer price index edged up 0.1 percent in July, after rising 0.5 percent in June. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* Retail sales likely rose 0.4 percent in July after a 0.6 percent increase in June, a report is expected to show. The data is also due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

* Oil touched $46 per barrel for the first time in three weeks on the prospects of exporters working out ways to prop up the market.

* Nvidia rose 4.7 percent to $62.50 in premarket trading after the chipmaker reported its fastest quarterly sales growth in nearly five years. The stock was the top percentage gainer among S&P companies.

* Endo International 3.4 percent to $23.79 after Mizuho raised rating to "buy" from 'neutral".

Futures snapshot at 6:54 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.05 percent, with 9,761 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.05 percent, with 82,975 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.03 percent, on volume of 8,274 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)