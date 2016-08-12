* U.S. retail sales growth flat in July
* Financial stocks lag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 12 Wall Street opened slightly lower on
Friday as tepid economic data weighed, a day after all three
major indexes closed at record highs for the first time since
1999.
An unexpectedly flat U.S. retail sales growth and a drop in
the producer price index for July hurt investor sentiment.
The weak data could also discourage the Federal Reserve from
raising interest rates this year.
Traders are pricing in a 41.6 percent chance of a rate hike
in December, down from 45 percent on Thursday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
The S&P 500's financial index fell 0.5 percent and
was the biggest loser among seven of the benchmark's 10 major
indexes that were in the red.
Shares of Bank of America, JPMorgan,
Citigroup fell between 0.8-1.0 percent and were among the
top five stocks that dragged down the S&P.
Goldman Sachs' 0.8 percent fall weighed the most on
the Dow.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 33.45 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,580.07.
The S&P 500 was down 3.06 points, or 0.14 percent, at
2,182.73.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 6.45 points, or 0.12
percent, at 5,221.95.
Better-than-expected quarterly earnings and robust economic
data since late June have pushed the S&P 500 to a series of
record highs since July and lifted its valuation above the
historical average.
The index is priced at about 17 times forward earnings,
compared with a 10-year historical average of 14, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"We're not cheap anymore. People are realizing that
inflation is low, interest rates are low and central banks are
propping the markets," said John Canally, chief economic
strategist at LPL Financial.
"August and September are usually the worst months of the
year because there is no trading so any movement is
exacerbated."
Nvidia rose 5.6 percent after the chipmaker
reported its fastest quarterly sales growth in nearly five
years. The stock was the top percentage gainer among S&P
companies.
Acacia Communications soared 25.5 percent to $85.09
after the company's second-quarter sales doubled and Needham
raised price target to $100 from $65.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,297
to 1,292. On the Nasdaq, 1,302 issues fell and 887 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and five new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)