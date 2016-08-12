* U.S. retail sales growth flat, impacts dollar
* Oil prices rise nearly 2 pct, Exxon up 1.4 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 12 U.S. stocks were lower on Friday
afternoon, a day after closing at record highs, as a set of
tepid economic data dampened investor sentiment about the growth
of the economy.
U.S. retail sales growth was unexpectedly flat in July as
people cut back on buying clothes and other goods, while
producer price index fell 0.4 percent in July, the biggest drop
in nearly a year.
Cooling consumer spending and tame inflation suggest the
Federal Reserve will probably not raise interest rates anytime
soon despite a robust labor market.
"While I wouldn't read too much into any one data point, the
data underscores that the Fed doesn't need to be aggressive
about raising interest rates," said David Lefkowitz, senior
equity strategist at UBS Wealth Management Americas.
Traders are now pricing in a 41.6 percent chance of a
December rate hike, compared with 45 percent on Thursday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
At 12:28 p.m. ET (1628 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 47.19 points, or 0.25 percent, at
18,566.33.
The S&P 500 index was down 2.74 points, or 0.13
percent, at 2,183.05.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 4.90 points, or 0.09
percent, at 5,223.50.
At these levels, the three indexes are on track to be little
changed for the week, while still being about 0.2 percent shy of
all-time highs.
Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent as the dollar slipped
following the release of the economic data.
Exxon Mobil rose 1.4 percent and gave the biggest
boost to the Dow, while Chevron was up 0.5 percent.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the
materials sector falling the most by 1.06 percent.
Financials followed with a 0.4 percent decline.
Dow Chemical fell 2.1 percent and was the top drag
on the material index followed by DuPont's 1.6 percent
drop, a day after European Union regulators opened a full
investigation into their $130 billion merger deal.
Nordstrom rose 7.9 percent to $51.3 after the
department store chain operator reported better-than-expected
comparable sales and quarterly profit.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,576 to 1,310. On the Nasdaq, 1,489 issues fell and 1,215
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 19 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 24 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)