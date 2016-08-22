* Fed Chair Yellen to speak at Jackson Hole on Friday
* Dollar rises for second day on interest rate hike bets
* Medivation jumps on $14 bln Pfizer deal
* Futures down: Dow 34 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 22 Wall Street looked set for a lower open
on Monday as oil prices dropped the most in four weeks and
dollar strengthened on bets of an interest rate hike in the
coming months.
With the earnings season coming to an end, investor focus
will shift to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on
Friday at the annual central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
"The markets will start to get a little bit nervous about
what's going to be said, what kind of indications will be given
about a September hike," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.
The case for an imminent rate hike was strengthened by Fed
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer's comments that the U.S. economy
was close to hitting job and inflation targets.
New York Fed president and permanent voting member William
Dudley said last week that a hike as soon as next month was
possible.
The dollar index rose for the second day, after five
straight sessions of losses, on prospects of a rate hike in the
coming months.
Traders have priced in a 12 percent chance of a rate hike
for September and a 39.1 percent chance for December, according
to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent on Monday as China ramped
up exports of refined products, U.S. producers added rigs for an
eighth consecutive week, and prospects emerged for increased
exports from Iraq and Nigeria.
Wall Street closed lower on Friday, with the major indexes
barely making any gains for the week, as investors weighed
prospects of a rate hike.
Dow e-minis were down 34 points, or 0.18 percent,
at 8:31 a.m. ET (1231 GMT) on Monday, with 19,703 contracts
changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.15
percent, with 180,941 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.13
percent, on volume of 25,152 contracts.
Medivation shares jumped 19.8 percent to $80.43
premarket after agreeing to be bought by Pfizer for $14
billion. Pfizer's shares were marginally lower at
$34.75.
Syngenta's U.S.-listed shares jumped 11.3 percent
after a U.S. national security panel cleared ChemChina's $43
billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group.
Valeant's U.S.-listed shares rose 3.4 percent to
$29.73 after the Canadian drugmaker named a new chief financial
officer.
Chipmaker Intersil jumped 28 percent $20 after a
source told Reuters that Japan's Renesas was in the final stages
of negotiations to acquire the company for about $2.99 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)