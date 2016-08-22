Aug 22 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as oil prices fell and investors weighed the prospects of an interest rate hike as soon as next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.32 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,515.25, the S&P 500 was down 4.3 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,179.57 and the Nasdaq composite was down 7.24 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,231.14. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)