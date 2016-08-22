* Fed Chair Yellen to speak at Jackson Hole on Friday
* Medivation jumps on $14 bln Pfizer deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 22 Wall Street was lower on Monday as oil
prices fell and investors remained cautious ahead of Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech this week.
With the earnings season coming to an end, investor focus
will shift to Yellen's speech on Friday at the annual central
bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to see whether the Fed
is keen on raising interest rates in the coming months.
The case for an imminent rate hike was strengthened by Fed
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer's comments that the U.S. economy
was close to hitting job and inflation targets.
Traders have priced in an 18 percent chance of a rate hike
for September, up from 12 percent odds seen on Friday. That
measure rose to 40.6 percent for December from 39.1 percent,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Oil prices fell more than 2 percent, retreating from last
week's two-month highs, on worries about burgeoning Chinese fuel
exports, more Iraqi and Nigerian crude shipments and a rising
U.S. oil rig count.
"This morning's action is predicated on the perception of
what's going to happen in Jackson Hole as well with the weakness
in oil prices which have had an impressive run in recent weeks,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Investor sentiment was earlier boosted by a couple of
multi-billion dollar deals on Monday, including Pfizer's
$14 billion acquisition of cancer drug maker Medivation
.
Medivation's shares jumped nearly 20 percent, while Dow
component Pfizer rose 0.6 percent.
At 11:27 a.m. ET (1527 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 52.94 points, or 0.29 percent, at
18,499.63.
The S&P 500 was down 5.54 points, or 0.25 percent, at
2,178.33.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 8.37 points, or 0.16
percent, at 5,230.01.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the
energy index falling the most by 1.06 percent, followed
by a 0.58 percent decline in materials.
Syngenta's U.S.-listed shares rose nearly 10.5
percent after a U.S. national security panel cleared ChemChina's
$43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group.
Chipmaker Intersil jumped 20.4 percent $18.83 after
a source told Reuters that Japan's Renesas was in the final
stages of negotiations to acquire the company for about $2.99
billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,853 to 992. On the Nasdaq, 1,460 issues fell and 1,217.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 81 new highs and 15 new lows.
