* Yellen to speak on monetary policy on Friday
* Express Inc plunges after slashing forecast
* Futures up: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 24 Wall Street was set open little changed
on Wednesday as investors kept up their wait for Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday for clues on the timing of
an interest rate hike.
Yellen's keynote speech will be the main focus of a meeting
of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The meet,
which starts Thursday, has traditionally been used by Fed chiefs
as a platform to signal the direction of monetary policy.
Recent hawkish comments from some Fed policymakers,
including Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, have raised
expectations that Yellen might signal the possibility of a hike
in September.
Wall Street has been on a record-setting run - the Nasdaq
hit a record intraday high on Tuesday - due to continued
expectations for low rates, coupled with upbeat corporate
earnings and strong economic data.
But, trading volumes have been below average in the past few
sessions as the earnings season winds down and as traders stay
away from major bets ahead of a firmer handle on monetary
policy.
"This is going to be a lackluster drift upwards, with
perhaps some stocks that have really run-up being the targets
for some profit-taking," said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.04 percent at
8:18 a.m. ET (1218 GMT), with 20,357 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 146,241 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 19,732 contracts.
Shares of Express Inc plunged 20.5 percent in
premarket trading after the apparel maker slashed its full-year
earnings outlook.
Intuit fell 4.9 percent to $108.30 after the
tax-preparation software maker gave a dismal profit and revenue
forecast for the current quarter.
La-Z-Boy dropped 14.6 percent after the company's
quarterly revenue and profit missed analysts' estimates.
A report on U.S. existing home sales by the National
Association of Realtors is likely to show resales fell 0.4
percent in July. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)