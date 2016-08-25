* Futures down: Dow 43 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 25 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Thursday, with investors on the sidelines as they wait
for more clarity from the Federal Reserve its path to raise
interest rates.
* Investors have been waiting for Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
address at an annual meeting of global central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for signals on the timing of the next
rate hike.
* While traders have priced in a marginal chance of a hike
when the Fed meets in September, Yellen's language will be
assessed to see whether she endorses the recent hawkish stand
taken by key policymakers, especially after considerably strong
economic data.
* Data due Thursday includes a report on weekly jobless
claims, which likely increased by 3,000 to 265,000. The report
will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* Durable goods orders data rose by 3.3 percent in July
after having fallen 3.9 percent the previous month, a report
from the U.S. Commerce Department, also at 8:30 a.m. ET, is
expected to show.
* The dollar index, which has enjoyed four straight
days of gains, fell 0.16 percent as Yellen speech approaches.
* The movement did not seem to tell too much on oil prices,
which were off about 0.18 percent as investors chose to focus
the lack of potential action to address oversupply.
* Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday, albeit in thin
trading, weighed down by healthcare and materials stocks.
* Shares of Mylan rose 3 percent to $44.45 in
premarket trading after the drugmaker would reduce the patient
cost of its severe allergy treatment drug EpiPen.
* Amgen slipped 1.2 percent after the drugmaker
said the FDA had issued a complete response letter for a drug.
* Tiffany rose 1.6 percent to $70 after the company
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
* Workday jumped 10.5 percent to $88 after the
maker of human resources software reported a 34 percent rise in
quarterly sales.
Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.23 percent,
with 18,389 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.25
percent, with 141,111 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.75 points, or 0.25
percent, on volume of 19,733 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)