US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Aug 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on the back of a stronger dollar.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 30.62 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,423.68.
The S&P 500 was down 3.7 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,172.42.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 8.78 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,214.21.
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.