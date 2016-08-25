PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on profit-taking amid US political tension

* Gold marks highest level since May 1 earlier in the day * Gold may retrace to a support at $1,252 per ounce- technicals * Dollar index hovers near six-month lows (Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 18 Gold prices weakened after touching a more than two-week high on Thursday, weighed down by profit-taking amid political turmoil in the United States. The yellow metal rose about 2 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-