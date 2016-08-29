* Futures: Dow up 1 pt, S&P up 0.25 pts, Nasdaq flat

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Aug 29 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors tried to decipher comments from top Federal Reserve officials on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

* Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday the case for a rate increase was getting stronger, but provided little detail on when the central bank would next move.

* Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, in an interview with CNBC the same day, suggested that a move as soon as next month could be possible.

* The statements left investors skeptical about the central bank's motives, especially given that it has seldom followed its rhetoric with real action.

* The chances of a rate hike in September jumped to 33 percent from 21 percent, while the measure rose modestly to 44.4 percent from 41.4 percent for December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* Wall Street gained on Friday after Yellen's comments were seen as being less hawkish than expected, but ended lower after Fischer's remarks.

* The dollar index, which saw its best day in two months on Friday, was trading flat on Monday, while oil prices slipped more than 1 percent.

* Data due on Monday includes a report from the U.S. Commerce Department, which is likely to show consumer spending edged up 0.3 percent in July. The report is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* Mylan shares rose 1.2 percent in premarket trading after the drugmaker announced a generic version of its allergy treatment EpiPen.

* Herbalife rose 4 percent after Carl Icahn bought 2.3 million shares in the nutritional supplements maker after denying reports of attempts to sell his stake.

Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.01 percent, with 13,248 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, with 102,457 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis remained unchanged, on volume of 17,670 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)