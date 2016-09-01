* Jobless claims rise to 263,000 last week vs est. 265,000
* Nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct
Sept 1 The S&P 500 and the Dow were little
changed on Thursday morning as investors stayed on the sidelines
ahead of a set of economic data, including Friday's jobs report,
while a rise in Charter Communications boosted the Nasdaq.
The stress on data has become especially apparent after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week that solid
performance in the labor market has strengthened the case for an
interest rate hike.
Investors will assess Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls
numbers to see whether robust hiring from June continued through
August. A Reuters survey of economists shows about 180,000 jobs
were likely added in the month.
While the markets seem to be getting comfortable with the
prospects of higher rates, the biggest question on everybody's
mind is the timing of the next increase.
A host of Fed officials have hinted that a rise could come
as early as this month, but analysts have said the Fed would
likely wait until December, given inflation rates running below
its 2 percent target and the upcoming U.S. presidential
elections in November.
Traders have priced in a 30 percent chance of a hike when
the Fed meets on Sept 20-21. The odds rise to 57.2 percent for
December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Charter Communications rose 3.4 percent to $265.87,
after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cable services company
is set to join the S&P 500 index. The stock provided the biggest
boost to the Nasdaq, followed by a 0.3 percent rise in Microsoft
.
At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 14.52 points, or 0.08 percent, at 18,415.4.
The S&P 500 was up 1.33 points, or 0.06 percent, at
2,172.28.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 13.39 points, or 0.26
percent, at 5,226.61.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, led by a
0.3 percent rise in the consumer discretionary sector.
Wynn Resorts jumped 5.6 percent to $94.40 after
Macau, the world's biggest casino hub, posted a 1.1 percent rise
in gambling revenue in August.
Costco fell nearly 3 percent after the company
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,462
to 1,152. On the Nasdaq, 1,373 issues rose and 882 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and seven new lows.
