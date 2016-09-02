China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24 pct
Sept 2 Wall Street was higher at the open on Friday after data showed U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in August, which could rule out an interest rate increase this month.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.78 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,504.08, the S&P 500 gained 9.05 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,179.91 and the Nasdaq composite rose 23.83 points, or 0.46 percent, to 5,251.03. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 1.78 pct, S&P 1.82 pct, Nasdaq 2.57 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)