Sept 2 Wall Street was higher at the open on Friday after data showed U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in August, which could rule out an interest rate increase this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.78 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,504.08, the S&P 500 gained 9.05 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,179.91 and the Nasdaq composite rose 23.83 points, or 0.46 percent, to 5,251.03. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)