(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 6 The S&P 500 index and the Dow pared gains
on Tuesday as financial stocks were weighed down by weak
services data.
The U.S. economy's service sector expanded in August but at
a slower pace than in July, and the fall from the previous month
was the largest since the 2008 financial crisis, a report by the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed.
The report follows Friday's weaker-than-expected employment
data, which raised doubts about the health of the economy and
its ability to absorb an interest rate hike in the near term.
The S&P 500's financial index dropped 0.64 percent,
its biggest decline in nearly one month, dragged down by banks
including Wells Fargo, Bank of America and
JPMorgan. Goldman's 1.2 percent decline weighed
most on the Dow.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last month that the
case for higher rates had strengthened, citing a strong labor
market.
However, the recent spate of weak data can prevent the Fed
from pulling the trigger anytime this year.
"In the last week alone, every major data point has missed
estimates and that raises some major questions of what the Fed's
next move is going to be," said Adam Sarhan, CEO at Sarhan
Capital.
"The market is asking the Fed where its hawkish data to
support a rate hike is coming from."
The chances of a rate hike in September dropped to 15
percent from 21 percent after the ISM data. Those odds fell to
46.9 percent from 50.6 percent for December, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
The dollar index fell by the most since July 29.
At 11:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 11.37 points, or 0.06 percent, at
18,480.59.
The S&P 500 was down 1.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at
2,178.89.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.69 points, or 0.18
percent, at 5,259.59.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with
financials being the worst performer. Utilities and
telecom services - defensive parts of the markets -
were the top percentage gainers.
Spectra Energy jumped 13.2 percent to $40.9, giving
the S&P 500 its biggest boost, after Enbridge agreed to
buy the company for $28 billion.
Cepheid soared 52 percent after the diagnostics
company agreed to be bought by Danaher for $4 billion,
including debt. Danaher's shares were down 2.1 percent.
Navistar also jumped 52 percent after Volkswagen
agreed to supply engines to the U.S. truck maker in
exchange for a 16.6 percent stake.
Monsanto edged up 0.65 percent after German chemical
maker Bayer sweetened its bid to buy the world's
largest seed company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,432 to 1,411. On the Nasdaq, 1,369 issues fell and 1,349
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 31 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 127 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)