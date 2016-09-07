GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, stocks steady
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
Sept 7 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors sought more clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.67 points, or 0.15 percent, at 18,510.45, the S&P 500 was down 2.66 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,183.82 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.38 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,273.53.
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week