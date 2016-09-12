Sept 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, deepening Friday's wounds, as investors fretted over the possibility of an interest rate hike as early as next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 88.62 points, or 0.49 percent, at 17,996.83.

The S&P 500 was down 8.43 points, or 0.4 percent, at 2,119.38.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 27.74 points, or 0.54 percent, at 5,098.17. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)