* Futures down: Dow 94 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 26.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 13 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Tuesday as oil prices fell and investors reassessed the
possibility of a near-term rise in U.S. interest rates.
* Oil prices were about 2 percent lower after the
International Energy Agency said a sharp slowdown in global oil
demand growth, means the crude market will be oversupplied at
least through the first six months of 2017.
* U.S. stocks racked up their strongest gain in two months
on Monday after Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard
stuck to her dovish stance on interest rates and urged caution
about removing monetary stimulus too quickly. No other Fed
official is scheduled to speak before the Sept 20-21 FOMC meet.
* However, any sense of calm in markets looked fragile after
three volatile trading days that saw bond yields soar and stocks
rack up heavy losses, on concern that monetary policy was
reaching its limits as a tool to lift the global economy.
* Futures traders cut the chances of a Fed rate hike at the
central bank's Sept 20-21 meeting to just 15 percent from 21
percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Data on Tuesday showed China's factory output and retail
sales grew faster than expected in August.
* "The strong data out of China will also give confidence to
the Fed that the Chinese economy is strengthening and another
rate hike is possible," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst
at Think Markets UK, in London.
* "Traders are concerned that despite Brainard's dovish
comments, another rate hike could be very much possible by the
end of the year."
* The dollar index was higher on Tuesday, marking the
fifth straight day of gains, while gold prices edged up too.
** Netflix shares dropped 1.7 percent to $97.40 in
premarket trading after Macquarie downgraded the stock to
"underperform".
* Anadarko Petroleum was down 5.2 percent at $54.77
after it agreed to buy Freeport McMoRan's Gulf of Mexico
assets. Freeport was down 1.2 percent at $10.95.
* Intersil jumped 8.3 percent to $21.40 after
Renesas Electronics agreed to buy the chipmaker.
Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET (1111 GMT):
* Dow e-minis were down 94 points, or 0.51 percent,
with 8,733 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.56
percent, with 180,820 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26.5 points, or 0.56
percent, on volume of 9,231 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)