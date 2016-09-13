* Oil prices fall more than 2 pct on IEA report
* Apple only Dow gainer on strong demand for new iPhones
* Financials hit by lower odds of near-term rate hike
* Indexes down: Dow 1.16 pct, S&P 1.35 pct, Nasdaq 1.08 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 13 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, with energy stocks hit by lower oil prices and
financials dropping on diminished prospects of a near-term rate
hike.
The selloff was broad, with all 10 major S&P 500 sectors in
the red and every Dow component, besides Apple, also declining.
The energy index's 2.3 percent fall led the
decliners as oil prices dropped more than 2 percent after an
International Energy Agency report added to concerns about
global oversupply.
"Oil is acting as a barometer for the economy," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville,
New Jersey.
The S&P financial index was down 1.85 percent after
three Federal Reserve officials, including Board Governor Lael
Brainard, took a dovish stance on interest rates on Monday.
"There is a heightened level of uncertainty regarding hikes
and investors aren't confident about any comments coming from
Fed officials," Bakhos said, adding the uncertainty would
continue till the Fed's meeting on Sept. 20-21.
Futures traders cut the chances of rate hike at the meeting
to just 15 percent from 21 percent, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch tool. Goldman Sachs also further cut its view on a
September move just 25 percent from 40 percent.
At 11:02 a.m. ET (1502 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 212.2 points, or 1.16 percent, at 18,112.87.
The S&P 500 was down 29.04 points, or 1.35 percent,
at 2,130 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 56.15 points,
or 1.08 percent, at 5,155.73.
The recent surge to record highs have left stock with high
valuations. The S&P is trading at 17.3 times its forward
12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
One bright spot in the market was Apple, which
jumped 2.7 percent after two U.S. carriers reported strong
demand for the new iPhones. The stock was chiefly responsible
for the tech sector falling the least, 0.65 percent,
among the 10 major S&P sectors.
Freeport McMoRan tumbled 9.3 percent, the most on
the S&P, on a deal to sell some Gulf of Mexico assets to
Anadarko Petroleum, which dipped only 0.8 percent. Some
analysts called the $2 billion deal value inexpensive.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,517 to 389. On the Nasdaq, 2,181 issues fell and 466 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)