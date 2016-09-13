* Oil prices fall more than 2 pct on IEA, OPEC comments
* Banks set for worst day in 2 months as rate hike odds ebb
* Apple only Dow gainer on strong demand for new iPhones
* Indexes down: Dow 1.36 pct, S&P 1.54 pct, Nasdaq 1.35 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 13 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, with energy stocks hit by lower oil prices and
financials dropping on diminished prospects of a near-term rate
hike.
The sell off was broad, with all 10 major S&P 500 sectors in
the red and every Dow component, besides Apple, also declining.
The energy index's 2.6 percent slide led the
decliners as oil prices tumbled more than 2.5 percent after both
the IEA and OPEC said the global crude glut would persist.
"Oil is acting as a barometer for the economy," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville,
New Jersey.
The S&P financial index and KBW bank index
both were down more than 2 percent, with the bank index set to
notch its steepest drop in more than two months.
Three Federal Reserve officials, including Board Governor
and voting member Lael Brainard, on Monday took a dovish stance
on interest rates, in contrast to more hawkish comments from
other officials in the past two weeks.
"There is a heightened level of uncertainty regarding hikes
and investors aren't confident about any comments coming from
Fed officials," Bakhos said, adding the uncertainty would
continue until the Fed's meeting on Sept. 20-21.
Futures traders cut the chances of rate hike at the meeting
to just 15 percent from 21 percent, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch tool. Goldman Sachs cuts its view to 25 percent from 40
percent.
At 12:37 p.m. ET (1637 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 248.46 points, or 1.36 percent, at 18,076.61.
The S&P 500 was down 33.18 points, or 1.54 percent,
at 2,125.86 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 70.46
points, or 1.35 percent, at 5,141.43.
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge" jumped nearly 20 percent to 18.10.
One bright spot in the market was Apple, which
jumped 2.6 percent after two carriers reported strong demand for
the new iPhones.
The stock's gains were chiefly responsible for the tech
sector falling the least, 0.82 percent, among the 10
major S&P sectors.
Freeport McMoRan tumbled 8.8 percent, the most on
the S&P, on a deal to sell some Gulf of Mexico assets to
Anadarko Petroleum, which dipped only 0.2 percent. Some
analysts called the $2 billion deal value inexpensive.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,710 to 274. On the Nasdaq, 2,335 issues fell and 417 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 37 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)