* Futures up: Dow 77 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 16.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 19 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Monday as investors expect the Federal Reserve to maintain
interest rates at its policy meeting this week.
* The central bank's two-day meeting starts on Tuesday in
which policymakers will debate over the U.S. economy and its
ability to absorb a rate hike.
* Recent lackluster data, including a slowdown in monthly
jobs growth, reflected pockets of weakness in the economy,
prompting investors to virtually price out a hike in the coming
days.
* However, investors expect Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
comments to signal a potential move in December.
* The probability of a December move shot up to 70 percent
in the past moth from 57.5 percent in the previous month,
according to a Reuters poll of over 100 economists.
* The dollar index fell 0.25 percent on dim prospects
of higher rates, partly helping oil prices rise more than 1
percent.
* Investors will also keep an eye on the Bank of Japan's
policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
* Wall Street closed lower on Friday, capping a week of
market oscillations, as financials were weighed down by the
possibility of a $14 billion fine against Deutsche Bank and as
investors second-guessed the Fed's intentions on rates.
* Data expected on Monday includes a report on the U.S.
housing market that is likely to show housing starts fell to a
1.19 million-unit rate in August from a 1.21 million-unit pace
in the previous month. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400
GMT).
* Casino operator Isle of Capri jumped nearly 30
percent in premarket trading on Monday after Eldorado Resorts
said it would buy the company for $1.7 billion,
including debt. Eldorado's stock was up 8.6 percent.
* Facebook edged 0.72 percent higher at $130 after
Citigroup raised its price target.
* U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet was
up 12.2 percent at $44 after it announced the sale of its IT
business to tech products distributor Tech Data Corp
for about $2.6 billion. Tech Data's stock was untraded.
Futures snapshot at 7:28 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 78 points, or 0.43 percent,
with 16,722 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.41
percent, with 115,105 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.31
percent, on volume of 22,094 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)