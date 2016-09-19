* Futures up: Dow 77 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 16.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Sept 19 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday as investors expect the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates at its policy meeting this week.

* The central bank's two-day meeting starts on Tuesday in which policymakers will debate over the U.S. economy and its ability to absorb a rate hike.

* Recent lackluster data, including a slowdown in monthly jobs growth, reflected pockets of weakness in the economy, prompting investors to virtually price out a hike in the coming days.

* However, investors expect Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments to signal a potential move in December.

* The probability of a December move shot up to 70 percent in the past moth from 57.5 percent in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll of over 100 economists.

* The dollar index fell 0.25 percent on dim prospects of higher rates, partly helping oil prices rise more than 1 percent.

* Investors will also keep an eye on the Bank of Japan's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

* Wall Street closed lower on Friday, capping a week of market oscillations, as financials were weighed down by the possibility of a $14 billion fine against Deutsche Bank and as investors second-guessed the Fed's intentions on rates.

* Data expected on Monday includes a report on the U.S. housing market that is likely to show housing starts fell to a 1.19 million-unit rate in August from a 1.21 million-unit pace in the previous month. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

* Casino operator Isle of Capri jumped nearly 30 percent in premarket trading on Monday after Eldorado Resorts said it would buy the company for $1.7 billion, including debt. Eldorado's stock was up 8.6 percent.

* Facebook edged 0.72 percent higher at $130 after Citigroup raised its price target.

* U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet was up 12.2 percent at $44 after it announced the sale of its IT business to tech products distributor Tech Data Corp for about $2.6 billion. Tech Data's stock was untraded.

Futures snapshot at 7:28 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 78 points, or 0.43 percent, with 16,722 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.41 percent, with 115,105 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.31 percent, on volume of 22,094 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)