* Fed Chair Yellen to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET Wednesday
* DTS soars on $850 mln acquisition agreement with Tessera
* Tobira Therapeutics rises seven-fold on Allergan deal
* Indexes up: Dow 0.40 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 20 Wall Street was trading higher on
Tuesday, helped by financial stocks, as investors await the
Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
The central bank's two-day meeting will conclude with Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's press conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on
Wednesday.
The doves in the Fed are most likely to rule over the hawks
who support higher rates in the near term, but investors will
assess the comments for clues on a likely hike in December.
Investors are also watching the Bank of Japan's meeting
which starts on Tuesday. Investors have little clue of what path
the central bank could take to achieve its 2 percent inflation
target.
The markets have oscillated since Sept. 9 as investors
second-guess the Fed's intention following a series of
contradicting comments on the timing of the next hike from its
officials.
Traders have priced in a 15 percent chance of a rate hike by
Wednesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 72.32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,192.49.
The S&P 500 was up 7.42 points, or 0.35 percent, at
2,146.54.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 17.47 points, or 0.33
percent, at 5,252.49.
The financial sector climbed 0.82 percent and
outperformed the other 10 major S&P 500 indexes.
Wells Fargo rose 2.15 percent and was the top
influence on the S&P after Morgan Stanley upgraded the bank's
stock to "overweight".
"Investors are holding vigil before the Bank of Japan and
the Federal Reserve's announcements tomorrow and I think
everything stays quiet until then," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
Shares of Tobira Therapeutics rose more than seven
times to $35.86 after Allergan agreed to buy the company
in a $1.7 billion deal. Allergan's stock was down 1.81 percent.
DTS soared 22.8 percent at $42.16 after Tessera
Tech agreed to buy the audio equipment maker for $850
million in cash. Tessera's stock was up 2.7 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,733
to 958. On the Nasdaq, 1,466 issues rose and 813 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and nine new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)