* Fed Chair Yellen to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET Wednesday
* Tobira Therapeutics rises eight-fold on Allergan deal
* DTS soars on $850 mln acquisition agreement with Tessera
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.32 pct
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 20 Wall Street was higher on Tuesday,
helped by gains in healthcare stocks, even as investors awaited
monetary policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
Bank of Japan.
Though the Fed is not expected to raise rates, Chair Janet
Yellen's speech on Wednesday is keenly awaited for any clues
about rate changes in the coming months.
Uncertainty surrounding the Bank of Japan is higher as
investors have little idea of what tools it could use to achieve
its inflation target.
"Investors have become more comfortable knowing that a Fed
rate hike decision will be put off until future meetings, but
there is more uncertainty with what Japan will do," said Paul
Springmeyer, investment managing director at the Private Client
Group, U.S. Bank in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Adding to a slew of lackluster economic data, a report on
Tuesday showed U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in
August as building activity declined broadly after two straight
months of solid increases.
"I think (housing data) helps solidify the position for the
Fed to hold rates," Springmeyer said.
A bunch of deals also helped U.S. equities. The healthcare
sector provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 index,
following Allergan's $1.7 billion acquisition, which has the
markets speculating about the company's next deal move.
Tobira Therapeutics stock vaulted more than 700
percent after Allergan agreed to buy the drug developer. Gilead
rose 2.6 percent on the news and was the top boost on
the S&P and the Nasdaq.
DTS soared 23.2 percent to $42.29 after Tessera
Tech agreed to buy the audio equipment maker for $850
million in cash. Tessera's stock was up 2.7 percent.
At 11:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 66.53 points, or 0.37 percent, at
18,186.7.
The S&P 500 was up 6.61 points, or 0.31 percent, at
2,145.73.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 16.77 points, or 0.32
percent, at 5,251.80.
Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher,
with consumer staples, a typically defensive part of
the market, gaining the most by 0.56 percent.
Marriott International's shares rose 3.4 percent
after receiving antitrust approval from China for the
acquisition of Starwood Hotels. Starwood's shares were
up 3.1 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,727
to 1,114. On the Nasdaq, 1,580 issues rose and 1,033 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 20 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)