* Futures up: Dow 78 pts, S&P 9.25 pts, Nasdaq 26.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 21 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Wednesday as investors shifted their focus to the Federal
Reserve after the Bank of Japan announced a massive overhaul of
its monetary policy.
* Also supporting futures was a 2 percent rally in oil
prices spurred by a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories and
a strike by oil workers in Norway which could affect output.
* The BOJ abandoned its base money target and instead
adopted a "yield curve control" under which it will buy
long-term government bonds to keep 10-year bond yields at
current levels around zero percent.
* The Fed is scheduled to release a statement at 2:00 p.m.
ET, followed by Chair Janet Yellen's press conference. While the
chances of a hike this time are marginal, investors will comb
the central bank's statements for clues of a hike in the coming
months.
* The dollar index touched a near 2-week high on
Wednesday, the yen fell 0.29 percent against the dollar
and the price of gold rose to a more than 3-week high.
* The Fed raised interest rates for the first time in nearly
a decade last December but weak economic data and global
uncertainty have prevented the central bank from raising the
rates further.
* The Fed is widely expected to hold on to current rates
even in its November meeting as it falls close to the U.S.
Presidential elections. The overall consensus is for a rate hike
in December.
* Traders have priced in a poor 15 percent chance of a rate
hike on Wednesday, while the odds rise to about 59 percent for
December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Wall Street closed flat on Tuesday after a drop in energy
stocks offset a boost from healthcare companies.
* Microsoft's shares rose 1.21 percent to $57.50 in
premarket trading after the software maker raised its quarterly
dividend and said it would buy back up to $40 billion.
* Adobe Systems rose 4.7 percent to $105.35 after
the company reported quarterly revenue that beat market
expectations.
* Skechers was down 3.6 percent after Morgan Stanley
downgraded the shoemaker's stock to "equal weight" from
"overweight".
Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 78 points, or 0.43 percent,
with 28,705 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.43
percent, with 148,492 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 26.25 points, or 0.55
percent, on volume of 23,598 contracts.
