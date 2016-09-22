Sept 22 U.S. stocks gained at the open on Thursday, with the Nasdaq touching a record intraday high, a day after the Federal Reserve soothed markets by not raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.51 points, or 0.41 percent, at 18,369.21, the S&P 500 was up 9.92 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,173.04 and the Nasdaq composite was up 27.82 points, or 0.53 percent, at 5,323.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)