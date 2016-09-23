* Futures down: Dow 20 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 7.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 23 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Friday as oil prices came off a two-week high, a day
after the Nasdaq closed at a record high for the second straight
day.
* All three major indexes are poised to end the week higher
after the S&P 500 index notched its best two-day performance in
more than two months on Thursday. The S&P is up 6.5 percent for
the year.
* Investors have been in risk-on mode again, encouraged by
the Federal Reserve's decision to stand pat on interest rates at
a meeting this week.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that U.S. growth
was looking stronger and rate increases would be needed to keep
the economy from overheating and fueling high inflation. But the
central bank maintained the low-interest rate environment that
has helped underpin the bull market for stocks.
* The U.S. central bank had hinted that it might raise rates
before the year ends and interest rate futures were pricing in
roughly a 60 percent chance of a rate increase by December.
* Oil prices fell on Friday, following two sessions of
strong rises, on caution ahead of a gathering of OPEC ministers
next week in Algeria to discuss possible production cooperation
to rein in global oversupply.
* Investors will also keep an eye on a number of Fed
speakers who are scheduled to speak at different events for
further clues regarding the timing of the next rate hike.
* Fed speakers include Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President
Robert Kaplan, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker,
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart.
* Twitter shares were down 4.2 percent at $17.84 in
premarket trading after RBC cut its rating on the stock to
"underperform".
* Yahoo was down 2.4 percent at $43.05, a day after
the company said at least 500 million of its accounts were
hacked in 2014 in a theft that appeared to be the world's
biggest known cyber breach.
Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. ET (1058 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.17
percent, with 97,617 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.15
percent, on volume of 16,097 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 13,008 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)