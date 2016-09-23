* All three major indexes on track to end week higher
* Twitter jumps on report company moving closer to sale
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 23 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on
Friday but were poised to end the week higher after a three-day
rally spurred by optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold off
from raising interest rates in the near term.
Twitter shares jumped 15.7 percent to $21.55 after
CNBC reported the microblogger is moving closer to a sale and
that suitors include Alphabet's Google and
Salesforce.com.
Investors have been in risk-on mode again, encouraged by the
Fed's decision to stand pat on rates at a meeting this week.
"There is some consolidation after the very active and
positive week for stocks based on news flow from the central
banks, said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of
Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that U.S. growth
was looking stronger and rate increases would be needed to keep
the economy from overheating and fueling high inflation. But the
central bank maintained the low-interest rate environment that
has helped underpin the bull market for stocks.
The S&P 500 index notched its best two-day performance in
more than two months on Thursday.
The U.S. central bank had hinted that it might raise rates
before the year ends and interest rate futures were pricing in
roughly a 60 percent chance of a rate increase by December.
"Barring any major changes in economic data or market
volatility, we think a December rate hike is on the cards. The
underlying message from the Fed this week was that they want to
raise rates," Donabedian said.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 23.63 points, or 0.13 percent, at 18,368.83, the
S&P 500 was down 4.41 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,172.77
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 11.13 points, or 0.21
percent, at 5,328.40.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
technology index's 0.61 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Facebook was down 1.5 percent at $128.11 after the
WSJ reported the social media giant overestimated viewing time
for video ads by 60-80 percent for two years.
Yahoo was down 1.6 percent at $43.44, a day after
the company said at least 500 million of its accounts were
hacked in 2014 in a theft that appeared to be the world's
biggest known cyber breach.
Salesforce was down 3.5 percent at $71.95 and Alphabet was
down 0.2 percent at $813.90.
Oil prices were slightly lower, following two sessions of
strong rises, on caution ahead of a gathering of OPEC ministers
next week in Algeria to discuss possible production cooperation
to rein in global oversupply.
Investors will also keep an eye on a number of Fed speakers
who are scheduled to speak at different events for further clues
regarding the timing of the next rate hike.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,580 to 1,016. On the Nasdaq, 1,232 issues fell and 946
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and five new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)