* All three major indexes on track to end week higher
* Twitter jumps on report company moving closer to sale
* Indexes down: Dow 0.24 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 23 Wall Street was lower in late morning
trading on Friday as investors assess valuations after a
three-day rally spurred by optimism that the Federal Reserve
will hold off from raising interest rates in the near term.
Some analysts have been questioning valuations as corporate
earnings continued to be tepid. The S&P 500 is trading 17.4
times expected earnings, above its 10-year average of 14.7,
according to Starmine.
"The market is taking a bit of a breather after a strong
week," said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital
Partner, in Bethesda, Maryland.
"Investors are saying markets are already expensive and
they've become more expensive this week, so this is a bit of a
reversal."
Bailey added that if earnings for S&P companies in 2017 were
flat or lower, that would be a major cause for concern.
The S&P 500 index notched its best two-day performance in
more than two months on Thursday and is up about 1.5 percent
this week.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that U.S. growth
was looking stronger and rate increases would be needed to keep
the economy from overheating and fueling high inflation. But the
central bank maintained the low-interest rate environment that
has helped underpin the bull market for stocks.
The U.S. central bank had hinted that it might raise rates
before the year ends and interest rate futures were pricing in
roughly a 60 percent chance of a rate increase by December.
At 11:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 43.42 points, or 0.24 percent, at 18,349.04, the
S&P 500 was down 4.57 points, or 0.21 percent, at
2,172.61 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 12.87 points,
or 0.24 percent, at 5,326.66.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
technology index's 0.64 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Twitter shares jumped as much as 23 percent to
$22.89, posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since its
market debut in 2013, after sources said the microblogger has
initiated talks to explore a sale.
CNBC earlier reported suitors for Twitter could include
Alphabet's Google and Salesforce.com.
Salesforce was down 3.6 percent at $71.87 and Alphabet was down
0.14 percent at $818.80.
Facebook was down 1.5 percent at $128.11 after the
WSJ reported the social media giant overestimated viewing time
for video ads by 60-80 percent for two years.
Bats Global Markets jumped 19.6 percent to $31.85,
a day after Bloomberg reported CBOE Holdings is in
talks to buy the stock exchange. CBOE was up 1.5 percent at
$70.47.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,680 to 1,132. On the Nasdaq, 1,437 issues fell and 1,164
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 10 new lows
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)