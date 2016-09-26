* Pfizer falls after abandoning plan to split
* U.S. presidential debate kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET
* Deutsche Bank down, weighs on U.S. financials
* Indexes down: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.61 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 26 Wall Street was lower late Monday
morning, dragged down by Pfizer and as investors anxiously await
the first U.S. presidential debate to gauge how the candidates
plan to shape the economy and policy.
Pfizer fell 1.6 percent after it decided against
splitting into two. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P
500 healthcare index, which fell 0.98 percent, making
it the biggest loser among the nine declining S&P sectors.
While the White House race has so far had little discernible
effect on the market, that may soon change as polls show a
tightening race ahead of the first debate between Hillary
Clinton and Donald Trump.
With just over six weeks until Election Day, some investors
see a toss-up contest creating volatility in certain sectors,
including health insurers, drugmakers and industrials.
"Investors are acting extremely nervous with regards to the
debate ... and it highlights the fact that the markets are not
focusing on the health of the economy, interest rates and
geopolitical events," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
The CBOE Market Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's "fear gauge", was up 1.5 percent, clocking its biggest
percentage gain in nearly two weeks.
At 10:55 a.m. ET (1455 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 103.14 points, or 0.56 percent, at
18,158.31.
The S&P 500 was down 9.99 points, or 0.46 percent, at
2,154.7.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 32.32 points, or 0.61
percent, at 5,273.43.
Adding to investors' unease was Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed
stock touching a record low and dragging big Wall Street
banks, after a German magazine said Chancellor Angela Merkel has
ruled out state assistance for the lender.
The bank said it had no need for German government help with
a $14 billion U.S. demand to settle claims it missold
mortgage-backed securities.
The S&P financial index fell 0.7 percent. Goldman
Sachs' was the top drag on the Dow, while JPMorgan
dropped 1 percent.
Oil prices rallied 3.6 percent as the world's largest
producers gathered in Algeria to potentially work out a plan to
limit output.
The energy index's 0.78 percent gain was the most
among the 11 major S&P sectors.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,766 to 1,104. On the Nasdaq, 1,805 issues fell and 792
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)