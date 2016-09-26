(Corrects to "15.5 percent" from "1.9 percent" in paragraph 12)
* Pfizer falls after abandoning plan to split
* U.S. presidential debate kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET
* Deutsche Bank down, weighs on U.S. financials
* Indexes down: Dow 0.70 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 26 Losses on Wall Street deepened in
volatile trading on Monday, as Pfizer led a decline in
healthcare stocks and Deutsche Bank pulled financials down, with
investors awaiting the first U.S. presidential debate between
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Pfizer fell 1.5 percent after it decided against
splitting into two. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P
500 healthcare index, whose 1.1 percent decline was the
steepest among the nine declining S&P sectors.
Deutsche Bank's U.S-listed shares fell as much as 7.1
percent to a record low of $11.84 and triggered declines among
big Wall Street banks after a German magazine said Chancellor
Angela Merkel has ruled out state assistance for the lender.
The bank said it did not need the German
government's help with a $14 billion U.S. demand to settle
claims it missold mortgage-backed securities.
The S&P financial index fell 1 percent, led by
JPMorgan's and Wells Fargo's 1.4 percent drop.
The KBW Bank index fell 1.64 percent, its steepest drop
since July 5 in the wake of the Brexit vote.
At 12:25 p.m. ET (1625 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 127.72 points, or 0.70 percent, at
18,133.73.
The S&P 500 was down 13.35 points, or 0.62 percent,
at 2,151.34.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 38.04 points, or 0.72
percent, at 5,267.71.
The White House race has so far had little discernible
effect on the market, but that may soon change as polls show a
tightening race ahead of the first presidential debate.
With just over six weeks until Election Day, some investors
see a toss-up contest creating volatility in certain sectors,
including health insurers, drugmakers and industrials.
"Investors are acting extremely nervous with regards to the
debate ... and it highlights the fact that the markets are not
focusing on the health of the economy, interest rates and
geopolitical events," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
The CBOE Market Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's "fear gauge", was up 15.5 percent, clocking its biggest
percentage gain in nearly two weeks.
The lone gainer among the 11 major S&P sectors was the
energy index, which rose 0.28.
Oil prices rallied 3 percent in a market that saw volatility
touch a 6-month high, as the world's largest producers gathered
in Algeria to potentially work out a plan to limit output.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,868 to 1,043. On the Nasdaq, 1,918 issues fell and 799
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 23 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)