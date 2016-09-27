* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday after investors awarded the first presidential debate to Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.

* The markets appear to see Clinton as the candidate of the status quo, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals or the domestic economy.

* Snap polls after Monday's debate suggested Clinton had bolstered her chances. Markets across the globe swung higher on Tuesday.

* Oil prices fell about 1.4 percent on Tuesday as hopes for a deal to cut output faded at a producer meeting in Algeria.

* Wall Street closed lower in volatile trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank weighed on financials.

* The German lender's U.S. stock continued to slide in premarket trading on Tuesday.

* Investors will be following a speech by Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer for hints on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

* Fischer, who has taken a hawkish stance on interest rates, is scheduled to speak at Howard University at 11:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT).

* Data on tap includes a report from the Conference Board, which is expected to show that the consumer confidence index dropped to 99 this month from 101.1 in August. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* Gilead fell 0.91 percent to $79.89 after Leerink downgraded the drugmaker's stock to "market perform".

* Kite Pharma jumped 12 percent to $61.59 after the company said its experimental CAR T-cell therapy, which helps the immune system fight cancer, was highly effective in treating aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

* Pipeline operator Sunoco dropped 7.1 percent to $27 after it agreed to buy Vitol Group's crude oil unit in Permian Basin in West Texas for $760 million.

Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.25 percent, with 36,707 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.29 percent, with 224,571 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13.5 points, or 0.28 percent, on volume of 32,954 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)