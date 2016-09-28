US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Sept 28 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as a rise in oil prices helped energy shares and ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before a Congressional committee.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.11 points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,262.41, the S&P 500 was up 3.47 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,163.4 and the Nasdaq composite was up 6.41 points, or 0.12 percent, at 5,312.12. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)