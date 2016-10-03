(Corrects paragraph 11 to show that Tesla's third-quarter deliveries rose to "24,500", not "245,000")

* Futures: Dow up 3 pts, S&P down 0.75 pts, Nasdaq down 1 pt

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Oct 3 U.S. stock index futures started the fourth quarter on a quiet note and were little changed ahead of economic data on Monday and later this week that will give investors further clues on the health of the economy.

* The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from the Institute of Supply Management is expected to have risen to 50.3 in September from 49.4 the previous month. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

* Investors are also on the lookout for news from Deutsche Bank, which is working to reach a settlement with U.S. authorities who have demanded a fine of up to $14 billion from the bank for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

* While the bank's Frankfurt-listed stock was not trading due to a public holiday, its U.S.-listed shares were down 1.4 percent in premarket trading on Monday.

* Wall Street rallied on Friday as a surge in Deutsche Bank lifted financial stocks after French news agency AFP reported that the bank was nearing a $5.4 billion settlement agreement with U.S. officials.

* The travails of Germany's biggest lender has unsettled investors who are awaiting third-quarter corporate earnings and the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

* Monthly non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday and is likely to make or break the case for a U.S. interest rate hike later this year.

* Britain's vote to exit the European Union is back on investors' minds after Prime Minister Theresa May set a March deadline to start proceedings for the separation.

* Shares of automakers could come into focus on Monday as the companies report their monthly sales figures. Analysts predict U.S. auto sales to have edged up to 17.30 million in September from 16.98 million in August.

* Oil prices were up more than 1 percent with Brent crude futures breaking $50 supported by an OPEC deal to curb output.

* Shares of Tesla rose nearly 4 percent to $212 after the electric carmaker said third-quarter deliveries rose by 70 percent to 24,500 cars.

* NXP Semiconductors was up 2.7 percent at $105 after Bloomberg reported that the chipmaker had hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners amid acquisition interest from Qualcomm .

* Twitter, which has become a topic of takeover chatter, was up 3.9 percent at $23.94.

Futures snapshot at 6:56 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.02 percent, with 12,911 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, with 71,612 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1 point, or 0.02 percent, on volume of 10,342 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)