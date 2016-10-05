* 154,000 jobs added in private sector in September - ADP
report
* Micron drops on weak forecast
* Constellation rises after quarterly sales jump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 5 U.S. stocks were higher on Wednesday after
oil prices hit their highest since June and fueled a rise in
energy shares.
Brent crude futures rose 1.9 percent to $51.84, supported by
an industry report that U.S. inventories probably fell for the
fifth straight week and OPEC's deal to cut supply.
The ADP National Employment report showed that 154,000 jobs
were added in September - the lowest since April and well below
166,000 that economists had expected.
"The number came in a little lighter than forecast ... but
we don't think it necessarily changes the narrative of what the
Fed's claims are regarding monetary policy," said Ernie Cecilia,
chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Pennsylvania.
The data is a precursor to the Friday's jobs report, which
will play a major role in the Federal Reserve's decision on
raising rates.
U.S. trade deficit rose more than expected in August, a
report from the Commerce Department showed, as a rise in imports
offset higher exports.
A growing number of Fed officials have argued for a rate
hike before the year ends as conditions in the labor market
improve and inflation inches toward the central bank's 2 percent
target.
At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 84.81 points, or 0.47 percent, at 18,253.26.
The S&P 500 was up 7.97 points, or 0.37 percent, at
2,158.46.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 17.62 points, or 0.33
percent, at 5,307.28.
Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, led by a
1.03 percent rise in energy. Exxon Mobil's 0.5
percent rise gave the S&P its biggest boost. Chevron was
up 0.7 percent.
Micron Tech shares were down 2.4 percent in premarket
trading after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast for
the current quarter.
Constellation Brands rose 3.3 percent after the beer
and wine maker reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly sales.
Twitter rose 3.4 percent after the Wall Street
Journal reported that the micro-blogging website is expected to
field bids this week.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,080
to 574. On the Nasdaq, 1,566 issues rose and 628 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)